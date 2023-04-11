A United States military personnel directs an approaching Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) to the beach at Subic Bay Freeport, as the Philippines and the United States kick off their largest joint military exercise on Tuesday. Jun Dumaguing, ABS-CBN News

Filipino activists and anti-war allies took to the streets of Times Square in New York City to protest growing US military presence in the Philippines.

Protesters said supposed military posturing at the commencement of Balikatan 2023, touted as the largest joint military exercise between the US and the Philippines in decades with more than 17,000 personnel involved, was just another display of American firepower in Asia.

They also protested the United States’ use of four more Philippine military bases under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA).

“We in Malaya NY call for an end to the Balikatan exercises and to all unequal military agreements by EDCA and the Visiting Forces Agreement or VFA... Peace treaties are not only ineffective and unnecessary, they are also contradictory to Philippine sovereignty and harmful to the interests of the Filipino people. EDCA establishes de facto US military bases in the Philippines despite claims to the contrary by US and Philippine officials,” Zak of Malaya Movement NY said.



“There is no doubt that we the Filipino People must fight tooth and nail to defend our sovereignty,” Nina Macapinlac of Bayan USA said.

Meanwhile, in a CSIS forum in Washington DC earlier on Monday, Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said that despite US military presence, Philippine sovereignty was still protected.



“We're governed by the Mutual Defense Treaty and any activity which is undertaken in that context would have to merit the agreement of the parties concerned, especially the Philippines... That's the basic means we have for ensuring that our sovereignty is protected even though we may have our alliance and we have activities, it should be in accordance with our constitutional requirements,” Manalo said.



But protesters said their biggest fear was for the US to drag the Philippines into an unnecessary war.



“Comrades, there is no doubt that this is a military build up to war in the Asia Pacific, there is no doubt, that this is meant to provoke China, and to stoke the flames of world war,” Macapinlac said.



Manalo said that any kind of escalation of tension or military conflict with China would have an adverse repercussion on the Philippines.

“Of course, it would probably have repercussions on the entire region, but particularly the Philippines, given our proximity. So we have always been very concerned if tensions escalate. Of course, there have always been tensions. But occasionally they tend to erupt and become more intense. And so we naturally look with concern at that,” Manalo said.

“And we’ve always urged the parties concerned to try and, let’s say, manage these tensions by having, wherever possible, dialogue in order to prevent these tensions from escalating into something more.”

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. recently said the Philippines would not allow its military bases to be used for any offensive attacks, despite China's remark that the new EDCA sites were "endangering regional peace."

"Ang reaction ng China ay hindi naman siguro katakataka dahil nag-aalala sila. Pero hindi naman tayo papayag na Pilipinas, hindi tayo papayag na gamitin ang mga bases natin para sa kahit anong offensive na aksyon. Ito ay para lamang tulungan ang Pilipinas 'pagka nangangailangan ng tulong ang Pilipinas," he said.

(China's reaction is not really surprising because they are worried. But the Philppines will not allow the use of its bases for any offensive action. These will only be used to help the Philippines if it needs help.)