Pope praises Prince Philip's 'devotion' to marriage and family

Pope Francis holds a mass to mark 500 years of Christianity in the Philippines, on March 14, 2021 at St. Peter's Basilica in The Vatican. Photo by Tiziana Fabi, AFP/pool

Pope Francis on Saturday saluted Prince Philip, the late husband of Queen Elizabeth II, as a man devoted "to his marriage and family."

In a message to the British monarch, the 84-year-old Argentine pope offered "heartfelt condolences to Your Majesty and the members of the Royal Family."

He praised the prince, who died on Friday aged 99, for his "devotion to his marriage and family, his distinguished record of public service and his commitment to the education and advancement of future generations."

Francis concluded his message by invoking "the Lord's blessings of consolation and peace" for the queen and for "all who grieve (Prince Philip's) loss."

