Multiple victims in Texas shooting; attacker at large

Several victims were rushed to hospital after being shot at a business in Texas, just hours after US President Joe Biden called gun violence an "epidemic" and unveiled plans to tackle the crisis.

"At approximately 2.30pm we received a call of a shooting... Officers responded, they found several victims, and they were checking the area, checking the buildings, looking for more victims," said Jason James, a police spokesman in the East Texas city of Bryan.

"Right now the subject is at large... this is a fluid situation."

The force tweeted that all victims had been taken to local hospitals, adding that the shooting was "still an active investigation" with the attacker at large,

Six people were wounded with several in critical condition, according to local TV station KBTX, which reported that the shooting occurred at a manufacturing facility for Kent Moore Cabinets.

The attack follows recent mass shootings in Colorado, Georgia and California.

Biden on Thursday branded US gun violence an "epidemic" and an "international embarrassment" at a White House ceremony to unveil his first attempt at getting the problem under control.

"This is an epidemic, for God's sake, and it has to stop," he said, calling shootings "a public health crisis."

"It's an international embarrassment," the Democrat, flanked by Attorney General Merrick Garland and Vice President Kamala Harris, told Congress members and gun control activists in the Rose Garden.

"Enough prayers," Biden said. "Time for some action."

