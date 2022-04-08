

SAN FRANCISCO - With two days to go before April 10, the Philippine Consulate in San Francisco said it is all systems go for Overseas Absentee Voting (OAV) for the May 2022 Philippine elections.

Consul General Neil Ferrer told ABS-CBN News that they have already tested and sealed their vote counting machines and observed no issues.

All ballots were also ready for the 47,711 land-based voters in the West Coast under the San Francisco Consulate, and an additional 19,584 sea-based voters.

The initial batch of ballots have already been mailed out and the consulate expects them to be returned as soon as Monday, April 12.

This is also the first day of ballot feeding, which is scheduled every Monday and Thursday at 9 a.m. until the final day on May 9. All ballot feeding activities will be open to accredited poll watchers as well as the media.

Voters have paid postage envelopes to mail back their filled-out ballots for free. But they may also personally drop off their ballots at the lobby of the consulate in downtown San Francisco.

The final cut off for the receiving of ballots will be 4 a.m., May 9, Pacific Standard Time.

The number of voters for the 2022 elections dropped from numbers back in 2019 after the Commission on Elections removed the names of people who did not vote for two elections straight, moved countries, or died.

According to the San Francisco Consulate, it got a 15 percent voter turnout in 2019 while there was a 31 percent voter turnout in 2016.

But it expects voter turnout to exceed 30 percent again with the higher participation in national elections versus mid-terms.

This comes as representatives of overseas Filipinos from around the world have complained of alleged delays in preparations for the OAV.

Meanwhile, the Comelec said it will implement a "vote anywhere" scheme, which would let overseas Filipinos registered to vote at a consulate in one foreign country to cast their ballot at a consulate in another foreign country. The move aims to increase voter turnouts in the OAV.