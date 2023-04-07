Watch more News on iWantTFC

In a historic vote on Thursday, the Tennessee State House has moved to vote to expel three Democratic lawmakers on the basis of "disorderly behavior."

On Thursday, the first votes cast was for Filipino-American lawmaker Justin Jones, who was voted out 72-25 by a Republican-dominated house.

Republican Representatives Andrew Farmer, Gino Bulso, and Bud Hulsey filed three resolutions on Monday to expel their Democratic colleagues. The resolutions on Monday passed in a preliminary vote along party lines, 72-23.

Last week's protest saw hundreds of demonstrators flood into the statehouse four days after a Nashville school shooting ended with three 9-year-old children and three school staff members dead.

The three Democratic lawmakers stood on the House floor and used a bullhorn to lead protesters in chanting demands for stricter gun laws. Republicans in the resolutions calling for the expulsions accused the three of engaging in "disorderly behavior" and said they "did knowingly and intentionally bring disorder and dishonor to the House of Representatives through their individual and collective actions."

The expulsion vote was expected to be approved by the required two-thirds of House members in the Republican-dominated chamber and lead to the ouster of Representatives Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones and Justin Pearson. The three say that taking part in the protest was within their First Amendment rights - the constitutional right to freedom of speech.

As part of his response to his expulsion vote, Jones said on the house floor: “I was fighting for your children and grandchildren too. If this can happen in Tennessee, it’s coming to your state next.”

The development has made national headlines and even White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre chimed in.

"We saw news that Republican legislators in Tennessee were preparing to vote on the expulsion of three Democratic officials who stood in solidarity with children and families peacefully protesting for action on gun safety. The fact that this vote is happening is shocking, undemocratic and without precedent. Across Tennessee and across America, our kids are paying the price for the actions of Republican lawmakers who continue to refuse to take action on stronger gun laws," she said.

Jean-Pierre added that President Biden will push on with his fight on Gun Control, saying: "The president will continue to call on Congress to take action to ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines, require safe storage of firearms, eliminate gun manufacturers immunity from liability, and require background checks for all gun sales. And state officials must do the same."