White House official reaffirms US commitment to region sans mentioning China, Taiwan

Russia’s war against Ukraine is a major if unspoken concern for Indo-Pacific nations living on the periphery of China that are worried something similar could happen in their region, a senior US official said on Tuesday.

“Every country in Asia, in the Indo-Pacific, wants to ensure that Ukraine is a cautionary tale, that no one contemplates again, or in another theatre, some sort of operation that would be so destabilising and so destructive,” said Kurt Campbell, Indo-Pacific coordinator for the National Security Council, citing this as a critically important dynamic if not always verbalised. “I think that message has come through loud and clear.”

Campbell did not mention China by name, or self-governing Taiwan, which Beijing considers a renegade island that ultimately must be brought under its control.

While it is still too early to draw fundamental lessons from the Russian invasion, he added, the US remains committed to its pivot to the Asia-Pacific region despite the war in Ukraine and other diversions.

“We understand that the dominant arena for engagement for the United States in the 21st century will be the Indo-Pacific and we are determined to not veer from that course,” he told a Centre for Strategic and International Studies conference.

“For now, that requires us to be deeply engaged both in Europe and in the Indo-Pacific at the same time, finding these linkages between these two theories, but recognise that we must not turn our attention away from the critical technological, trade, security, political, diplomatic field that presents itself to us in the Indo-Pacific.”

US President Joe Biden’s administration hopes to underscore its commitment to the region with a summit of the leaders from the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) in Washington in coming months. A meeting was planned for late March but postponed because of unspecified scheduling problems.

Washington has also sought to strengthen its ties with the region by distributing vaccines through nations of the Quad – a partnership of Japan, Australia, India and the US – and by bolstering education, trade and governance initiatives in a bid to counter China’s growing footprint in the region.

Southeast Asia’s regional economy has been suffering, with tourism declining by more than 90 per cent between 2019 and 2021 and the price of fuel and food rising sharply, officials said. Indonesia has seen an additional 10 million people fall into poverty recently, said Ida Bagus Made Bimantara, deputy chief of mission with Jakarta’s embassy in Washington.

US officials conceded that Washington did not do as well as China – again without mentioning its name – with soft power in the Indo-Pacific during the early days of vaccine diplomacy.

The Biden administration initially prioritised domestic vaccine distribution. And once it started contributing more doses to Covax, the global pandemic relief initiative, it did not always make its contribution obvious, said Melissa Brown, deputy assistant secretary of state for Southeast Asia.

China was quick to offer masks, protective clothing and vaccine doses to other countries in the early months of the pandemic, although it subsequently was criticised for selling or leveraging some of the products for benefit or using their distribution for blatant propaganda purposes.

“The public diplomacy and putting those American flags on the deliveries was a little bit late in coming,” Brown said. “We did recognise throughout, we’re very clear, that the United States provides vaccine donations with no strings attached.”

Brown said there were occasions when US officials considered gaining strategic benefits by providing vaccine doses to particular countries, although they did not do so. “Trust me, there have been times where we wanted to give them for, you know, you think there’s a great strategic reason, and quickly we’re told, no, that’s not the goal of this,” she said.

Campbell said members of the Group of 20 economic nations were considering barring Russia and President Vladimir Putin from their summit in Indonesia in November.

“No fundamental decisions have been made, but I think you have heard the outrage across the international community at what we are witnessing in Ukraine,” said Campbell, a former Harvard international relations professor. “It’s difficult, frankly, to imagine an environment where President Putin is invited in for a civilised discussion about how to promote development and work on climate change.

“The tragedy of what we’re facing now in Ukraine are real and undeniable and there will be international consequences.”

Campbell added that he viewed the Quad and Aukus – a security pact between Great Britain, the US and Australia – as complementary, with various countries able to join individual aspects of the two groups. The Quad and Aukus have become cornerstones of the Biden administration’s efforts to more closely integrate the region and counter Beijing’s influence.

He acknowledged that trade remained a difficult issue in deeply partisan Washington.

On his first day in office, former president Donald Trump pulled the US out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership. The Obama administration initiative aimed to create a grouping of Asian nations able to pressure China into following global trade rules on subsidies, state-owned companies and technology transfers.

The US has long weathered criticism in the region for being a giant on security but something of a middleweight on economics, even as China offers very attractive trade, infrastructure and diplomatic benefits for its Asian neighbours.

“I don’t think it as a secret to anyone in this audience that trade and economic issues are contentious,” Campbell said. “But it is also undeniable that it is essential for the United States to put together an optimistic, engaged, focused effort … and to do it in a way that’s politically viable, not only for the countries involved, but for us.”

