World Culture Festival celebrates diversity through music, art

Watch more News on iWantTFC

People of different backgrounds gathered for this year's World Culture Festival in Hampton Roads in Virginia.

The event saw the world's rich diversity showcased through music, art, dance, and inspirational messages from local leaders.

"We are together in unity, peace, and prosperity for everybody," said Virginia Beach City Mayor Bobby Dyer.

Among the participating organizations were the Council of United Filipino Organizations of Tidewater (CUFOT) and the Philippine Cultural Center of Virginia.

In their Filipiniana and Barong Tagalog, CUFOT members showcased the uniqueness of the Filipino culture and the programs they have for the youth.

That includes the School of Creative and Performing Arts, the Philippine Rondalla Ensemble of Virginia, and the Kuntaw Filipino Martial Arts.

Cyrus Lagumen, Kuntaw grand master, said it was an honor for them to be included in the festival in its inaugural year in the Hampton Roads area.

"It's a very unique style for each country to show what they have as their culture," he said. #

Cynthia Romero, CUFOT chairperson, said sharing Filipino culture through platforms like the festival, helps add diversity to the Hampton Roads community.

Members of the Filipino-American youth also performed with their Rondalla guitars, while stories were told in their movements as they performed Filipino folk dances. #

The World Culture Festival in Hampton Roads is part of a bigger International World Culture Festival in Washington, D.C.