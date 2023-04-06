US, South Korea pushing toward 'nuclear war' — North Korea

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un (3-L) and his daughter Kim Ju-ae (R) at an artillery drill in an undisclosed location in North Korea, March 9, 2023. According to KCNA, Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un 'gave field guidance' at the 'fire assault drill' by the Hwasong artillery unit of the Korean People's Army. EPA-EFE/KCNA

North Korea accused on Thursday the US and South Korea of pushing the Korean peninsula to the brink of nuclear war, referring to joint military drills the two countries are currently holding.

A commentary released on state media KCNA, a mouthpiece for Pyongyang, said the drills were escalating tensions.

Choe Ju Hyon, the author of the commentary whom KCNA identified as an "international security analyst," described the drills as "a trigger for driving the situation on the Korean peninsula to the point of explosion."

He warned of "offensive action" from North Korea in response.

"The reckless military confrontational hysteria of the US and its followers against the DPRK [North Korea] is driving the situation on the Korean peninsula to an irreversible catastrophe ... to the brink of a nuclear war," the commentary read.

Rising tensions on the peninsula

The US and South Korea kicked off in March a series of annual springtime drills, including their first large-scale amphibious landing drills in five years. North Korea has vehemently rejected the exercises, describing them as a rehearsal for invasion.

"The drills have turned the Korean peninsula into a huge powder magazine which can be detonated any moment," Thursday's commentary read.

The exercises come amid an exponential rise in North Korean missile firing activities, after a years-long lull.

In 2022, Pyongyang fired more than 70 missiles. This year, North Korea has fired at least 20 ballistic and cruise missiles over 10 different launch events.