Midwest, South U.S. brace for more storms, tornadoes

Millions of Americans in the Midwest and in the South are bracing for another set of strong storms to hit the region this week, likely including tornadoes that hit Little Rock, Arkansas a few days ago.

“The sirens started blaring in every part of our city," said Mimi San Pedro, a resident of Little Rock. "I didn’t know it was a tornado and the only way I figured out it was a tornado was when the debris from people’s houses were flying up in the air."

San Pedro said she was on a conference call with her staff when the tornado ripped through the state’s capital and the nearby towns.

“It didn’t take but a few minutes for that devastation to happen," she added. "And then we got out to the streets and started looking and started just crying.”

The recent severe weather carved a path of destruction in 11 states, killing 32 people including five in Arkansas.

It left homes uprooted, cars tossed around like toys, and the landscape of some neighborhoods changed in an instant.

“I have not heard any reports of any Filipino-Americans being affected," said John Ang Price, member of the Arkansas Philippine Association. "Luckily our community was safe and sound.”

But both Price and San Pedro remain anxious with the warning from forecasters of more bad weather on the way.

President Joe Biden has issued an emergency declaration in disaster-hit areas to make federal resources and financial aid available for the rebuilding efforts.