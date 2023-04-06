New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (right) walks with partner Clarke Gayford following the announcement of her resignation at War Memorial Hall, in Napier, New Zealand, Jan. 19, 2023. Ardern won praises internationally for steering her country through its worst-ever terror attack in 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic. Ben McKay, EPA-EFE/File

SYDNEY — Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Wednesday bid farewell to parliament with an emotional speech that sought to inspire future leaders, as she looks ahead to her new roles outside of politics.

In her final speech before leaving parliament later in the month, the 42-year-old former leader reflected with tears and laughter on her five years as prime minister, a tenure marked by her empathetic leadership during tragedies including a terror attack, volcanic eruption and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"These stories and phases remain etched in my mind and likely will forever. That is the responsibility and privilege of the role of prime minister," Ardern said to a packed chamber of colleagues, family members and former prime ministers.

Ardern issued a final plea to lawmakers to band together on climate change, an issue she has prioritized since her first campaign speech.

"Climate change is a crisis. It is upon us," Ardern said. "So one of the very few things I will ask of this house on my departure is that you please take the politics out of climate change...we have what we need to make the progress we must."

Ardern's successor, Chris Hipkins, announced Tuesday that the former prime minister will take on a new unpaid role as the country's special envoy for the Christchurch Call, a project to eliminate extremism online that arose from the live streaming of a terrorist shooting attack on two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch in 2019 that left dozens dead.

Ardern will also continue her work on climate change, joining the board of trustees for Prince William's Earthshot Prize, an initiative that aims to find solutions to the world's biggest environmental challenges.

Though she cannot determine how her time as leader will be defined by others, Ardern said she hoped she had demonstrated "something else entirely" during her time at the top.

"You can be anxious, sensitive, kind and wear your heart on your sleeve," she said. "You can be a mother or not. You can be an ex-Mormon or not. You can be a nerd, a crier, a hugger. You can be all of these things. And not only can you be here, you can lead just like me."

Ardern also had a special message for her 4-year-old daughter Neve watching on from the public gallery.

"To my darling girl, Neve, gosh, I love how independent you are already...you won't grow up being known as the ex-prime minister's daughter, but rather, I will happily be known as Neve's mum. And I wouldn't have it any other way," she said.