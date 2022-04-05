'Several dead' in Hungary train crash: police

BUDAPEST — Several people died in a train crash in Hungary Tuesday after a van drove onto the rails at a crossing causing the train to derail, Hungarian police said.

"Several were injured in the accident and several died at the scene," the police said in a statement, without providing further details.

The accident happened near Mindszent, 140 kilometers (86 miles) southeast of Budapest just before 7 a.m. (0500 GMT).

According to a statement by the Hungarian state railway MAV, the van entered the level-crossing despite the stop sign showing.

"There were 22 passengers on the train, 2 were seriously injured, 8 suffered minor injuries, several of the van's passengers were killed," said the statement.

A local news-site reported that 7 people were killed in the accident.

