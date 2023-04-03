Paris bans for-hire electric scooters

Voters in the city of Paris voted overwhelmingly on Sunday to ban for-hire electric scooters from the streets of the French capital, delivering a blow to operators and a victory for road safety campaigners.
Results from the Paris mayor's office showed that nearly 90 percent of votes in a city-wide referendum had been cast against rental e-scooters.
Mayor Anne Hidalgo announced the vote in January, which she described as a "public consultation" rather than a referendum, to settle the issue of the divisive means of transport ahead of the 2024 Olympics hosted by the city.
The pro-cycling mayor from the Socialist Party has come out in favor of the ban, calling the e-scooters a "source of tension and worry," but she has promised to respect the result of the vote.
The three companies that operators of e-scooters in the city — Lime, Dott and Tier — have said they transported nearly 2 million people last year, of which 71% were under 35.
E-scooters are also popular among the French capital's many tourists, but they are not able to vote and are, in fact, a large part of why some people want a ban.
What is the debate over e-scooters?
Critics say that tourists often do not know how to deal with the city's frenetic traffic or disrespect the rules, riding on sidewalks and traveling two to a scooter.
There is also a debate over whether the scooters are environmentally friendly.
Transport Minister Clement Beaune said e-scooters have replaced up to one in five journeys that would otherwise have been made with emissions-producing vehicles.
But critics point to the fact that the batteries have a life expectancy of around just three years and most journeys e-scooters replace would be made on foot or public transport.
Report by AFP and Deutsche Welle