Paris bans for-hire electric scooters

People ride a self-service e-scooter in Paris, France, 01 April 2023. On 02 April Paris residents will be able to vote whether to ban self-service scooters in use in the city. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Voters in the city of Paris voted overwhelmingly on Sunday to ban for-hire electric scooters from the streets of the French capital, delivering a blow to operators and a victory for road safety campaigners.

Results from the Paris mayor's office showed that nearly 90 percent of votes in a city-wide referendum had been cast against rental e-scooters.

Mayor Anne Hidalgo announced the vote in January, which she described as a "public consultation" rather than a referendum, to settle the issue of the divisive means of transport ahead of the 2024 Olympics hosted by the city.

The pro-cycling mayor from the Socialist Party has come out in favor of the ban, calling the e-scooters a "source of tension and worry," but she has promised to respect the result of the vote.

The three companies that operators of e-scooters in the city — Lime, Dott and Tier — have said they transported nearly 2 million people last year, of which 71% were under 35.

E-scooters are also popular among the French capital's many tourists, but they are not able to vote and are, in fact, a large part of why some people want a ban.

What is the debate over e-scooters?

Critics say that tourists often do not know how to deal with the city's frenetic traffic or disrespect the rules, riding on sidewalks and traveling two to a scooter.

There is also a debate over whether the scooters are environmentally friendly.

Transport Minister Clement Beaune said e-scooters have replaced up to one in five journeys that would otherwise have been made with emissions-producing vehicles.

But critics point to the fact that the batteries have a life expectancy of around just three years and most journeys e-scooters replace would be made on foot or public transport.

Report by AFP and Deutsche Welle