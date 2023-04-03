M7.0 quake hits northern Papua New Guinea

SYDNEY - A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 struck East Sepik Province in northern Papua New Guinea early Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake hit some 700 kilometers northwest of the capital Port Moresby around 4:04 a.m. local time at a depth of 62.6 km. It was not immediately clear whether there were injuries or damage caused by the quake.

There is no threat of tsunami, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii.

The Japanese Embassy in Papua New Guinea said it has received no information that Japanese nationals have been affected.

Papua New Guinea sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, a region at the edge of the Pacific Ocean that experiences frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

