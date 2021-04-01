Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai, 6 others convicted over 2019 protest

Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai and six other pro-democracy advocates were convicted Thursday of taking part in a banned protest in 2019, the first conviction for the prominent activist linked to the months-long anti-government movement.

Among the other prominent pro-democracy figures found guilty in a Hong Kong court of organizing and participating in the unauthorized protest on Aug. 18, 2019, were barristers and former legislators Martin Lee and Margaret Ng.

Former legislators Au Nok-hin and Leung Yiu-chung, who were also convicted, had earlier pleaded guilty to the charges.

A rally and march held in central Hong Kong that day drew 1.7 million people, according to organizers. They protested against a since-withdrawn bill aimed at allowing criminal suspects to be sent to mainland China and in opposition to police brutality against protesters.

District court judge Amanda Woodcock said in the ruling the prosecution was able to prove beyond reasonable doubt the defendants had organized and participated in the unauthorized protest.

Sentencing will come at a later date.

Lai is the founder of Next Digital Ltd., which publishes the outspoken Apple Daily newspaper. He is also fighting an ongoing trial over charges he colluded with foreign forces in breach of the national security law. He has been in detention since late last year.