Biden says he has 'nothing against millionaires and billionaires'
Agence France-Presse
Posted at Apr 01 2021 09:22 AM
PITTSBURG, United States - US President Joe Biden defended his proposal to fund a $2 trillion infrastructure plan by raising taxes on large companies and wealthy Americans in a televised address setting out his vision for the country's economy.
"I have nothing against millionaires and billionaires. I believe in American capitalism," he said.
He said major US companies like Amazon use loopholes to pay "not a single, solitary penny" in federal income tax. "This is wrong," he added.
