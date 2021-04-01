Biden says he has 'nothing against millionaires and billionaires'

U.S. President Joe Biden gives a thumbs-up as he boards Air Force One to return to Washington from Pittsburgh International Airport in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S., March 31, 2021. Jonathan Ernst, Reuters/File Photo

PITTSBURG, United States - US President Joe Biden defended his proposal to fund a $2 trillion infrastructure plan by raising taxes on large companies and wealthy Americans in a televised address setting out his vision for the country's economy.

"I have nothing against millionaires and billionaires. I believe in American capitalism," he said.

He said major US companies like Amazon use loopholes to pay "not a single, solitary penny" in federal income tax. "This is wrong," he added.

