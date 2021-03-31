114 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines rolled out in China, where pandemic began

Medical workers inoculate students with the vaccine against COVID-19 at a university in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, March 30, 2021. China Daily/Reuters

BEIJING - China carried out about 3.7 million vaccinations against COVID-19 on March 30, bringing the total number administered to 114.69 million, according to data released by the National Health Commission on Tuesday.

It reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on March 30, up from 8 a day earlier, the country's national health authority said.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that 6 of the new cases were local infections reported in southwestern Yunnan province, the most since 6 cases reported on Feb. 5. The statement did not say how the individuals were infected.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 8 from 6 a day earlier.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in China now stand at 90,201. The death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

More details to follow.