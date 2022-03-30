Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (C-rear) arrives at Hipra pharmaceutical company, located in Amer, Girona, Catalonia, Spain, April 16, 2021. Sanchez said that Hipra's project to develop a vaccine against COVID-19 is one of the most 'hopeful' to achieve a Spanish vaccine in 2021 and has claimed the unity to overcome the coronavirus pandemic. David Borrat, EPA-EFE



THE HAGUE - The EU medicines watchdog on Tuesday began a rolling review of a COVID-19 booster vaccine made by Spanish pharmaceutical firm HIPRA, saying early results showed it was effective against the Omicron strain.

"Preliminary results suggest that the immune response with COVID-19 vaccine HIPRA may be effective against SARS-CoV-2, including variants of concern such as Omicron," the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said in a statement.

Going by the brand name PHH-1V, the HIPRA shot will now be scrutinized by the Amsterdam-based EMA, before its maker can apply for full authorization for use within the 27-member bloc.

The EMA did not say how long the review would take.

It is being developed by HIPRA as a booster vaccine for adults who have already been fully vaccinated with a different COVID-19 vaccine.

PHH-1V is a protein-based vaccine "that prepares the body to defend itself" against COVID-19, the EMA said.

The vaccine contains 2 types of spike proteins, which SARS-CoV-2 -- the virus that causes COVID-19 -- uses to enter human cells.

When a person is administered the vaccine, their immune system will identify the two types of spike proteins as foreign and then produce natural defenses -- antibodies and T-cells -- against them.

"If, later on, the vaccinated person comes into contact with SARS-CoV-2, the immune system will recognize the spike protein on the virus and be prepared to attack it," the EMA said.

COVID-19 infections are again surging in parts of the world, blamed particularly on the spread of the highly transmissible BA.2 variant of Omicron.

The EU regulator has so far approved 5 COVID vaccines for use in the EU -- Pfizer and Moderna, which use messenger RNA technology, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, which use viral vector technology, and Novavax, which is based on a spike protein produced in a laboratory.

