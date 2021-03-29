DFA reports 9 new COVID-19 infections among Filipinos abroad

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 16,077 as 9 new cases were recorded Monday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The DFA also reported 5 new recoveries and no new fatality.

This is the ninth straight day that there were no reported new fatalities.

The number of those currently being treated abroad for the disease is 5,287, with 9,743 of those infected having recovered, while 1,047 have died.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 863 in the Asia-Pacific, 889 in Europe, 3,447 in the Middle East, and Africa, and 88 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 731,894 people. The tally includes 13,186 deaths, 603,213 recoveries, and 115,495 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 127 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the United States, Brazil, India, Russia, and France leading the countries with the most number of cases.

The UK in December last year detected a reportedly more infectious COVID-19 strain, leading some countries to impose new lockdown and travel restrictions to stem its spread. New variants were also reported in South Africa, Brazil, and the Philippines.

More than 2.7 million have died worldwide because of the disease, while some 72.1 million already recovered.

