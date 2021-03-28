Home  >  Overseas

Explosion outside church in Indonesian city of Makassar: media

Agence France-Presse

Posted at Mar 28 2021 12:25 PM | Updated as of Mar 28 2021 12:31 PM

Armed police officers stand guard along a closed road following an explosion outside a Catholic church in Makassar, South Sulawesi province, Indonesia, March 28, 2021. Reuters

JAKARTA - An explosion occurred outside a church in the Indonesian city of Makassar on Sunday, local media reported, but there were no immediate reports of casualties.

News footage showed cars near the building were damaged as police cordoned off the area. 

Police could not be immediately contacted and the source of the blast was not clear.

More details to follow.

© Agence France-Presse

FROM THE ARCHIVES

Watch more in iWantTFC
Read More:  ANC   Indonesia   Indonesia explosion   Massakar   Indonesia church explosion   explosion   church explosion  