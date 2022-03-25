Japan to step up sanctions on Russia

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida holds a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, on March 16, 2022. EPA-EFE/Stanislav Kogiku/Pool/file

Japan is planning to ban exports of luxury cars to Russia as early as next week as part of sanctions it is imposing on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, a government source said Friday.

Japan has been stepping up pressure against Russia with the United States and European countries as the war in Ukraine drags on despite a global outcry.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at a Group of Seven industrialized nations' meeting on Thursday that more Russian individuals and entities will be added to its sanctions list and that exports of luxury goods will be banned.

The planned export ban is also expected to cover jewelry and artworks, but details of the measure will be decided by considering steps taken by the United States and members of the European Union, according to the source.

Japan's fresh export ban is aimed at adding pressure on oligarchs who have been supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin financially.

Japan imposed a similar ban on luxury goods exports to North Korea in 2006 after Pyongyang announced it conducted a nuclear test. Japan has since totally banned imports from and exports to the country.

Russia's aggression against Ukraine has already been met with a slew of sanctions, including freezing the Russian central bank's assets, banning key Russian financial institutions from a major international payment system, and imposing export bans and controls.