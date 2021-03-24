North Korea fires 'unidentified projectile' into sea: South's military

Replicas of a North Korean Scud-B missile (C) and South Korea's Hawk missiles are displayed at the Korean War Memorial in Seoul on March 24, 2021. Jung Yeon-je / AFP

SEOUL - North Korea fired a device into the sea early Thursday, the South's military said, in what could be its first ballistic missile test during the Biden administration.

Seoul's joint chiefs of staff said in a statement that the "unidentified projectile" was fired into the Sea of Japan, known as the East Sea in Korea.

