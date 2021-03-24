North Korea fires 'unidentified projectile' into sea: South's military
Agence France-Presse
Posted at Mar 25 2021 07:28 AM
SEOUL - North Korea fired a device into the sea early Thursday, the South's military said, in what could be its first ballistic missile test during the Biden administration.
Seoul's joint chiefs of staff said in a statement that the "unidentified projectile" was fired into the Sea of Japan, known as the East Sea in Korea.
