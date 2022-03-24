A nurse holds a vial of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Plaza de las Americas in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Jan. 14, 2022. Thais Llorca, EPA-EFE

US biotech firm Moderna on Wednesday said it was pursuing regulatory approval for its COVID vaccine in children under 6 years old after the two-shot regimen was found to be safe and produced a strong immune response.

Specifically, 2 doses of 25 micrograms given to babies, toddlers and preschoolers generated similar levels of antibodies to 2 doses of 100 micrograms given to young people aged 18-25, indicating there would be similar levels of protection.

Children under 6 are the only age group that has yet to gain access to a COVID-19 vaccine in the United States.

Based on the data, Moderna said it would submit authorization requests to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA) and other global regulators in the coming weeks.

The results "are good news for parents of children under six years of age," said CEO Stephane Bancel in a statement.

"We now have clinical data on the performance of our vaccine from infants six months of age through older adults."

The company did however find relatively low vaccine efficacy against infection, with its trial taking place during the Omicron wave.

Vaccine efficacy in children 6 months up to age 2 was 43.7 percent, and efficacy was 37.5 percent in the 2 to 5 years age group.

The majority of these cases were mild and the 2 doses still provided very strong protection against severe outcomes. There were no hospitalizations or deaths.

Moderna said this was consistent with what had been observed among adults, and the company was evaluating a third dose as a booster, to increase efficacy against Omicron infection.

The trial included 4,200 aged 2 to 6 years and 2,500 aged 6 months to 2 years.

Side effects were generally mild and consistent with those seen in older age groups.

Rates of fever greater than 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 Fahrenheit) were around the same as commonly used and recommended pediatric vaccines: 17 percent in the 6 months to 2 years group, and 15 percent in the 2 years to 6 years group.

The company added that, after consulting with the FDA, it is also applying to be authorized among children 6 to 11 for 2 doses of 50 micrograms, and updating its application for authorization in kids aged 12 through 17.

The EMA and other regulators have already authorized the Moderna vaccine in these age groups.

Last month, the FDA postponed a meeting of a panel to consider the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine for children younger than 5, saying it required additional data on third doses. The companies said they expected that data to be ready by April.

© Agence France-Presse