LOOK: Cardinal Tagle meets with Pope Francis on 60th anniversary of Pontificio Collegio Filippino

MANILA - Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle on Tuesday met with Pope Francis, along with other clergy, religious people, and the laity, during the 60th anniversary of the Pontificio Collegio Filippino in Rome, Italy.

Pontificio Collegio Filippino is a college for diocesan priests from the Philippines studying at pontifical universities in Rome.

The CBCP News in a post, with pictures from the Vatican media, showed Pope Francis receiving Tagle and other members of the Pontificio Collegio Filippino in St. Peter's Basilica, in commemoration also of the 500th anniversary of Christianity in the Philippines.

Pope Francis earlier led a Mass celebrating the 500 years of Christianity in the Philippines at St. Peter's Basilica. The predominantly Catholic nation will launch the yearlong celebration of the arrival of Christianity in the country on April 4, Easter Sunday.

On March 31, the first Easter Sunday mass in Limasawa town in the Diocese of Maasin in Southern, Leyte, will be commemorated with the Papal Nuncio as guest of honor.

The first baptism in Cebu will also be memorialized on April 14, and the victory in Mactan on April 27.

