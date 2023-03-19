Hundreds flee after WWII naval mine found in Croatia bay

A policeman looks through binoculars at a police vessel as it tows buoys on which are secured a 150-kilogramme (330-pound) naval mine from World War Two, laid by Germans more than 80 years ago, in the centre of the northern Croatian port of Rijekan on March 19, 2023. Experts deactivated on March 19, 2023 the large World War II naval mine accidentally uncovered in Rijekan, while 500 hundred residents were evacuated from the area. The explosive device was not noticed earlier since it was partially buried in the muddy seabed at the depth of some 50 meters (164 feet), officials said. DENIS LOVROVIC / AFP

ZAGREB, Croatia - Experts on Sunday destroyed a large World War II naval mine found by chance in a northern Croatian port, prompting hundreds of residents to be evacuated, officials said.

The 150-kilo (330-pound) mine, laid by German forces more than 80 years ago during WWII, was uncovered during construction work at the Rijeka port in June.

The explosive device had not been noticed earlier as it was partially buried in the muddy seabed at a depth of about 50 metres (164 feet), officials have previously said.

Traffic was halted and some 500 residents of the area where the mine was found were evacuated for safety reasons ahead of the operation, conducted by special police divers helped by the army, according to an AFP photographer.

The mine was towed from the port to the Rijeka bay where it was successfully destroyed, according to local civil protection official Hinko Mance.

ljv/kjm

© Agence France-Presse