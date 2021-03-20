7.2-magnitude quake off northeast Japan, tsunami advisory issued

No tsunami in PH, says Phivolcs

Japan's meteorological agency issued a tsunami advisory on Saturday, after a strong 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck off the northeastern coast.

The quake hit at 6:09 pm (0909 GMT) in Pacific waters off Miyagi region with a depth of 60 kilometers, the JMA said, issuing an advisory for tsunami waves of around one metre.

There was no immediate reports of damage from Miyagi, and local utilities were inspecting the status of the region's nuclear plants, according to local media.

Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Sec. Teodoro Locsin Jr. said his department was monitoring the situation of Filipinos that might be affected by the quake.

Magnitude 7-earthquake off coast of Miyagi Prefecture; tsunami advisory but lowest level, 1,500 Filipinos in the area. We’re contacting them. My sympathies to the people and government of Japan. — Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) March 20, 2021

The US Geological Service put the strength of the quake at 7.0-magnitude.

The Phivolcs said it was not expecting a tsunami to hit the Philippines.

ADVISORY: NO TSUNAMI THREAT

Tsunami Information: No. 1

Date and Time: 20 March 2021 - 05:09 PM

Magnitude = 7.2

Depth = 60 km

Location = 38.4N, 141.7E - Near East Coast of Honshu, Japanhttps://t.co/GeZ5gBnx0t#TsunamiPH pic.twitter.com/H1MBzdmgQy — PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) March 20, 2021

The quake and tsunami advisory come not long after Japan marked 10 years since the catastrophic 9.0-magnitude earthquake of March 11, 2011, that triggered a killer tsunami and the Fukushima meltdown.

The so-called triple disaster affected Japan's northeast, including Miyagi.

Last month, the region was also shaken by another strong quake that injured dozens.

Japan sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

The country is regularly hit by quakes and has strict construction regulations intended to ensure buildings can withstand strong tremors.