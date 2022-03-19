ENGLAND – Filipinos in Europe are facing a hit to their livelihoods due to soaring food, fuel, and energy prices fueled by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The surging price of crude oil on world markets has led to the biggest ever weekly jump in gasoline prices at some service stations around Europe earlier this month, pushing them in some cases above 2 euros (around P116) for a liter of unleaded fuel, according to a Reuters report.



Due to the increasing global gas prices, electricity bills also surged by 19 percent, and gas bills by 28 percent.

The numbers are expected to jump to a record high of 54 percent next month, according to the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem.)

Working mom Rosalie Angcon, feels worried as she has to squeeze their finances to cover all her family's needs.

“Before the pandemic, our regular grocery expenses cost around £70 to £90. That is already for five members of the household. Now, we buy the same goods and it already costs us around £120 to 130,” she said.

With inflation rising faster than wages, Angcon needs to do additional shifts in the hospital where she works as a nurse to cover their additional expenditures.

“We need to match our expenses with our income. So apart from our regular monthly wages, we need to do overtime work,” added Angcon, who lives in Guildford, Surrey.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine also caused a big blow to consumers and motorists as petrol prices also jumped in recent weeks.

Before the tension between the two countries started, gasoline and diesel prices already rose to 24 percent in 2021, the fastest price hike in the last 13 years, according to the data from Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Systems administrator Marian Bettcher, who resides in Ash, Surrey, is concerned as she regularly uses her car to ferry her children to and from school.

“Sobrang drastic yung effect sa amin for our budget. Before £80 is enough for a month, but now, isang week pa lang, naka-£30 na ako. Noon, dinadala ko pa ang mga anak ko sa park or sa town. Ngayon, school-bahay na lang muna,” she mentioned.

(The effect is very drastic for our budget. Before, £80 is enough for a month, but now in just a week I'm already spending £30. I used to bring my kids to the park or to town but now they just go straight home from school.)

NORTHERN IRELAND

Some OFWs in Northern Ireland are also burdened by the effects of inflation in the UK.

Kayenine Bontor, a nurse in Antrim, said that apart from their energy bill that doubled this month, she was also notified that her phone charges will increase by April.

“Ang airtime bill po namin, we pay monthly po na £31. They’ve informed us na they will increase ng 7.8% ng retail price nila. (Our airtime bill, we pay it £31 monthly. They've informed us about increasing the retail price by 7.8 percent.) So they will add up almost £2.4 sa bill namin (in our bill) by Abril. So everything is increasing and getting expensive,” she shared.

SWEDEN

Stockholm-based HR systems analyst, Rodrigo Granzo, Jr., is now more mindful in his spending as he noticed that his electricity bill increased three-fold.

Inflation in Sweden also jumped to 4.5 percent in February, its highest level since December 1993.

Along with the soaring prices of basic commodities and services, fares in public transportation also increased.

“I am now more conscious on how I spend my money. It is getting more expensive to move around using public transportation. Now, it would set me back 39 kronor or €4 for a one-way ticket, which is quite hefty,” Granzo said.

BELGIUM

In Belgium, inflation rate increased by 7.59 percent from December 2021 to January 2022. As the geopolitical conflict continued between Russia and Ukraine, it even soared to 8.04 percent .

According to Belgian Statistical Office, Statbel, the country recorded a 138.3 percent and 72.8 percent increase in natural gas and electricity, respectively.

Mel Roxas, who sells food packs in Brussels, is concerned with the impact of the price hikes.

“Nahalata ko lang na sobra ang mga bills, lalo na yung mga electricity at gas at mga bilihin. Palagi ako nasa pamilihan at na-compare ko yung mga presyo. Tinutulong ko rin naman yung kinikita sa sideline. Sa nangyayaring ito, konti na lang ang kikitain,” Roxas said.

(I noticed my bills were high, especially those for electricity, gas and other expenses. I'm always in the stores comparing the prices. I use my earnings from my sideline to help. With everything that has been happening, I am earning little.)

In Lommel, located in Belgium’s Limburg Province, some Filipinos are also tightening their belts.

“Since last month, tumaas po ang presyo ng gas ng 33 percent. Gaya sa bahay, for cooking and heating, on average, we pay around €1,000 per year. Pero kapag nagpatuloy po itong pagtaas, magbabayad po kami ng around €1,300 per year,” said Cristy Sarip.

(Since last month, gas prices rose by 33 percent. Like at home, for cooking and heating, we pay around €1,000 per year. But if the increases go on we might pay as much as €1,300 per year.)

She keeps track of her expenses and tries to save in every way she can.

“Papunta ng trabaho, nagka-car pooling po ako sa aking katrabaho. Umiiwas na rin po ako sa paglabas-labas at paggala para makaiwas din sa gastos nang sa gayon ay hindi na mabawasan ang aking budget sa pagpapadala sa aking pamilya sa Pinas.”

(I carpool on the way to work. I avoid going out to avoid extra expenses, so the remittances I send my family in the Philippines will not be reduced. )

Whilst some European governments introduced measures, like tax subsidies and rebates, some overseas Filipinos call for significant pay rise to alleviate the effects of unceasing price hikes.

RELATED VIDEO: