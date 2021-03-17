Myanmar monks denounce military crackdown on citizens

Anti-coup demonstrators display the three-finger salute in Nyaung-U, Myanmar on March 17, 2021. Reuters

Buddhist monks' highest organization in Myanmar has compiled a draft statement denouncing the military's bloody crackdown on citizens protesting its coup, according to local media.

The move comes as the military has tightened its grip on protests by declaring martial law in six townships in the country's largest city Yangon.

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a rights group monitoring the violence in the country, said 202 people had been killed as of Tuesday.

The monks' statement was drafted by the State Sangha Maha Nayaka Committee and could be formally announced soon, possibly on Thursday.

The draft reportedly says innocent citizens have been killed or tortured by the military since the Feb. 1 coup that ousted the country's elected government and calls for an immediate stop to the violence.

It also says the group will suspend its activities until the situation has stabilized.

Monks command wide respect among Myanmar people and wield considerable social influence in the Buddhist-majority Southeast Asian nation. In 2007 they led demonstrations against the then ruling junta, helping stir a pro-democracy movement.

Some monks have been involved in the latest wave of protests that have gone on daily, calling for the restoration of a civilian government and the release of prominent politicians, including ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

