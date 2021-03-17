China raps Japan, US for interfering in 'internal affairs'

China on Wednesday lambasted Japan and the United States for interfering in its "internal affairs," a day after the two democratic countries expressed concern over Hong Kong and Taiwan at their security talks.

In the two-plus-two talks in Tokyo on Tuesday, Japanese and US foreign and defense chiefs shared "serious concerns" regarding the human rights situation in Hong Kong, China's far-western Xinjiang region, where the Muslim Uyghur minority lives, and Taiwan.

It was rare for a joint statement by the two nations to single out Communist-led China, a sign that Tokyo and Washington have raised their alert level over the threat Beijing poses militarily and economically and its violations of human rights.

"The US-Japan joint statement maliciously attacked China's foreign policy, seriously interfered in China's internal affairs and tried to harm China's interests," Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters.

"China is strongly dissatisfied and firmly opposed (to the statement). We have separately lodged solemn protests against the United States and Japan," Zhao added.

Recently, Beijing has been extending an olive branch to Tokyo as its tensions with Washington have shown few signs of easing soon, but China's latest criticism of Japan suggests that bilateral relations could become fragile ahead, regional experts say.

US President Joe Biden, meanwhile, has acknowledged the need to maintain a tough stance against Beijing, as seen in the previous administration under Donald Trump, calling the Asian power the "most serious competitor" to the United States.

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi are scheduled to meet -- the first in-person contact between the top officials of the two countries since the change of US administration in January.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi are also slated to attend the gathering.