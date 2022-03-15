US to sell F-15s to Egypt: general

U.S. Air Force McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle tactical fighter aircraft during media day at the NATO Air Policing Mission in the Baltic states enhancement at the Amari Air Base, Estonia, 01 February 2022. NATO allies made the decision to send an augmentation detachment to the NATO Air Policing Mission once again in the context of Russia's further increased tensions along Ukraine's borders and with regard to the necessity to strengthen the security of NATO's eastern allies, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Bulgaria. EPA-EFE/VALDA KALNINA

WASHINGTON, United States - A senior US general told Congress Tuesday that the United States will sell Egypt advanced F-15 fighter jets, despite concerns in Washington over Cairo's human rights record.

"In the case of Egypt, I think we have good news, in that we are going to provide them with F-15s, which was a long, hard slog," Central Command head General Frank McKenzie told the Senate Armed Services Committee.

He did not provide details on the sale, and the State Department, which has to sign off on it, has yet to officially notify Congress of a sale, as it is required to do.

"We don't speak to potential arms transfers or arms sales until and unless they're notified to Congress," said State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

In January the US announced approval of two major military equipment sales to Egypt, covering 12 C-130 J Super Hercules transports and accompanying equipment, worth $2.2 billion, and ground-based air defense systems worth $355 million.

But the State Department last year put on hold $130 million worth of military aid to Egypt, because of lack of improvement in the human rights situation in the country.

And several influential members of Congress have urged President Joe Biden to hold back on military sales and aid until Cairo improves its record.

