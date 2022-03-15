MIDDLESBROUGH, United Kingdom—A former BBC Radio One DJ has been sentenced to 12 years in prison in a sex abuse case that involved children as young as 12 years old in the Philippines

Mark Page, 63, a resident of Ingelby Barwick in North Yorkshire, was found guilty by the jurors at Teesside Crown Court of 4 counts of arranging the commission of a child sex offense between 2016 and 2019.

The divorced father of 3, who became popular in Teesside as the match announcer for Middlesbrough Football Club games, will also be subject to a life-long sexual harm prevention order as imposed by Judge Paul Watson QC.

According to a statement released by Cleveland Police, Page used a webcam to contact the victims and travelled to the Philippines to meet them.

“Page attempted to distract the court from the awful truth of his actions. He refused to accept responsibility, attempting instead to lay blame on everyone but himself,” Detective Sergeant Kevin Carter of the Paedophile Online Investigation Team (POLIT) said.

The British national was arrested in January 2020 as part of an investigation by the Cleveland Police POLIT working with the National Crime Agency.

Carter said the sentence given to Page “means the children of the Philippines will be that bit safer” and be a warning to other child sex offenders.

“Cleveland Police and other UK Forces will continue to work closely with social media networks and our partners in the National Crime Agency around the world to eradicate the sexual exploitation of children,” he said.

As reported by BBC News, one of Page’s victims, a then 13-year-old waitress with no father and was the eldest of 6 children, is now living in a place of safety.

On March 4, President Rodrigo Duterte signed the Republic Act 116481 or the Special Protection of Children against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act raising the age of sexual consent from 12 to 16 years old.

Lawmakers and civic groups advocating for children’s rights in the country believe the law is necessary for the protection of children from exploitation and abuse.

As stated on the National Baseline Study on Violence Against Children conducted in 2015, one in every five children in the Philippines aged 13-17 years old revealed experiencing sexual violence, while one in 25 experienced forced consummated sex during childhood.