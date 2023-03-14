N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward Sea of Japan: S. Korea

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows a cruise missile being launched from a North Korean submarine off the east coast of North Korea, 12 March 2023 (issued 13 March 2023). According to North Korean state media, two cruise missiles were launched from a 8.24 Yongung submarine, and travelled aroud 1,500 km before striking a sea-borne target. The missile launch occured a day before the scheduled start of US-South Korean joint military drills. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

SEOUL - North Korea launched a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan on Tuesday, the South Korean military said, a day after South Korea and the United States began a large-scale military exercise.

The Freedom Shield exercise is aimed at strengthening response capabilities amid the North Korean nuclear and missile threats, according to the South Korean and U.S. militaries.

The South Korean military was confirming where the missile was launched from and the distance traveled as well as whether other missiles were fired.

In Tokyo, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters that he has not received reports of any damage in Japan.

Last Thursday, North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile from the western city of Nampo toward the Yellow Sea. On Sunday, the country fired submarine-launched strategic cruise missiles off its eastern coast, according to the country's official media.

