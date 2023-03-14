N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward Sea of Japan: S. Korea

SEOUL - North Korea launched a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan on Tuesday, the South Korean military said, a day after South Korea and the United States began a large-scale military exercise.
The Freedom Shield exercise is aimed at strengthening response capabilities amid the North Korean nuclear and missile threats, according to the South Korean and U.S. militaries.
The South Korean military was confirming where the missile was launched from and the distance traveled as well as whether other missiles were fired.
In Tokyo, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters that he has not received reports of any damage in Japan.
Last Thursday, North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile from the western city of Nampo toward the Yellow Sea. On Sunday, the country fired submarine-launched strategic cruise missiles off its eastern coast, according to the country's official media.
==Kyodo
