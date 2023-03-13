South Korea, US embark on large military drills

Apache attack helicopters take off at US Army base Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, on March 13, 2023, EPA-EFE/YONHAP

South Korea and the United States began regular joint military drills Monday, in a move that could escalate tensions with North Korea, seen as a growing threat because of its nuclear and missile program.

The 11-day Freedom Shield is designed to strengthen the defense and response capabilities of the two countries, while the first springtime large-scale exercise in five years will also help boost readiness against scenarios that reflect North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile program.

The joint drills came a day after Pyongyang launched what it claims to be "two strategic cruise missiles." They are believed to have been fired from a submarine in waters off the North's eastern coastal city of Sinpo, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Monday.

Kim Gunn, Seoul's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, held phone talks Monday with his U.S. counterpart Sung Kim, during which they criticized the North for using the South Korea-U.S. combined exercise as justification for its provocations.

Along with the Freedom Shield, a special military exercise called Teak Knife has been held since last month. It involves the first deployment of an AC-130J gunship by the United States on the Korean Peninsula, as well as MC-130J multi-mission combat transport aircraft.

The allies conduct two major joint exercises each year to practice crisis management and war execution -- one in the spring and the other in the summer. The summertime exercise is called the Ulchi Freedom Shield.