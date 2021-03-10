Washington confirms direct engagement between US and Chinese diplomats

The White House has confirmed that Chinese and US diplomats are “directly engaged” in talks, in response to questions over an exclusive report in the South China Morning Post that plans are afoot for a senior level meeting in Alaska.

“Of course there‘ll be a range of engagements that the president and his national security team will have with China and other countries in the region in the months and years ahead,” press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday, when asked to confirm the meeting would take place.

“We are directly engaged. There are a range of issues we of course have talked with the Chinese about through those engagements. We don’t hold back about our concerns, but we also look for opportunities to work together,” she said.

The Post earlier reported that China and the United States are in talks for their top diplomats to meet in Alaska in a bid to reset a volatile but pivotal relationship, according to a source briefed about the discussions.

The two presidents, who have known each other for a decade, talked on the phone on the eve of the Lunar New Year on February 11, in conversation for over two hours.

The Chinese delegation could include two heavyweights and be led by Yang Jiechi, the Communist Party official in charge of foreign affairs who often serves as President Xi Jinping’s envoy. Yang could be joined by State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the South China Morning Post has been told.

The two men are China’s most senior diplomats and Xi’s trusted lieutenants. Their selection would reflect the importance Beijing puts on rebuilding China-US ties – arguably the most challenging and important bilateral relationship in the world today.

If confirmed, the meeting would most likely take place in Anchorage, Alaska’s biggest city. The city would be a geographical halfway point for the two sides, away from the global media’s glare. But the location has yet to be finalised and other details of the meeting have not been disclosed.

This will be the first high-level face-to-face official meeting between representatives of the two governments since US President Joe Biden took office in January.

“Of course there‘ll be a range of engagements that the president and his national security team will have with China and other countries in the region in the months and years ahead,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday, when asked to confirm that the meeting would take place.

“We are directly engaged. There are a range of issues we of course have talked with the Chinese about through those engagements,” Psaki said. “We don‘t hold back about our concerns, but we also look for opportunities to work together.”

The two presidents, who have known each other for a decade, talked on the phone on the eve of the Lunar New Year on February 11, in conversation for over two hours.

Despite the ice-breaking call, China and the US remain locked in an intense geopolitical rivalry and at odds over issues ranging from Hong Kong and Taiwan to the trade war and human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

But both sides also understand the importance of the relationship, which US Secretary of State Antony Blinken described as “probably the most important in the world”.

Wang underlined the value of the ties at the foreign minister’s annual press conference on the weekend, saying China was ready to cooperate with the US on a wide range of issues. However, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Xinjiang were China’s own affair and off limits for discussion, he said.

Liu Weidong, a US affairs expert from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, described Anchorage as a good “midpoint”.

“Alaska is the only place that is roughly the same distance from the contiguous US and China, even though it is still part of the US,” Liu said.

He said that by avoiding the contiguous US mainland, the Chinese side could create an impression that the meeting was done on largely neutral ground.

“It signals to the outside that both sides are more or less on an equal footing, avoiding the impression that one side is making excessive concessions to make this happen,” he said.

Liu said that if the meeting went ahead, it might be an opportunity for each to test the other’s bottom lines and find common ground to build on. He did not expect it would yield concrete results.

“I don’t think either side expects immediate results. This is to reopen [top-level] communications, given that all interactions have been pretty much suspended.”

Wei Zongyou, a professor at the Centre for American Studies at Fudan University, agreed that a meeting at such a high level could help to set the tone and direction for the relationship amid the Biden administration’s reassessment of Donald Trump’s China policy.

“The two sides are likely to engage in consultation and discussions about how to manage the competition between China and the US and to strengthen practical cooperation,” Wei said.

“A high-level meeting would also show that the leadership of the two countries do not want bilateral relations to continue on the Trump era’s path of confrontation.”

He said there was also a possibility that the meeting could help to lay the groundwork for a future meeting between Xi and Biden.

Chen Qi, secretary general of Tsinghua University’s Centre for International Security and Strategy, said Yang and Blinken would probably discuss issues that needed cooperation to resolve, such as the turmoil in Myanmar, the Iran nuclear deal and economic recovery.

“Although it has not been publicly announced, China and the US have been in close contact at the working level since Biden took office,” Chen said.

“It’s a sure thing for Biden to restart the dialogue between China and the US. If Yang and Blinken met in person, they may define the macro framework for China-US relations, and talk about how to restart the dialogue between two countries in various areas.

“In addition, they are also likely to discuss meeting arrangements between the two heads of state at multilateral or bilateral events.”