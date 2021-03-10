China summons British ambassador to protest 'inappropriate' remarks

China summoned the British ambassador in Beijing to lodge a protest over her "inappropriate" remarks criticizing the country for trying to exclude foreign media, the government said Wednesday.

Bilateral relations have deteriorated sharply over Beijing's growing crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, a former British colony that was handed over to China in 1997.

British Ambassador Caroline Wilson's comments in Chinese were posted using the embassy's WeChat messaging service account on March 2.

In her post titled "Do foreign media hate China?" Wilson said Beijing has a "bias" against foreign media and called on the Communist government to respect freedom of speech.

The essence of her statement was "to interfere in China's internal affairs, while reflecting her consistent double standards and deep-rooted ideological prejudices," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters.