MANILA — Not even Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s statement that his country will no longer press for NATO membership can stop the Russian invasion of Ukraine, an American peace activist said Wednesday.

Joseph Gerson, executive director and president of the Campaign for Peace, Disarmament and Common Security, a US-based group that advocates for peace, nuclear weapons abolition and common security diplomacy, said Russian President Vladimir Putin imposed four conditions for halting what it calls Moscow's “special military operations” in Ukraine.

“They [Russians] said in a moment, they would agree to a ceasefire if four conditions were met and NATO was one of them, but also a demand for a neutral state. And I think most importantly, their insistence on basically Donbass independence or annexation. And Ukraine is not, at this juncture, is not ready to accept that. So it’s going to take more than that,” he said during the Pandesal Forum organized by the Kamuning Bakery.

Gerson was referring to four Russian demands for Ukraine to:

cease military action;

change its constitution to enshrine neutrality;

acknowledge Crimea, annexed by the Russians in 2014, as Russian territory; and

recognize the separatist republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, both within the Donbass region.

Zelenskyy had previously expressed desire to join NATO, asking at one point for a clear time frame for its membership.

Some observers, including Gerson, attributed the Russian invasion of Ukraine partly to NATO’s expansion eastward towards Russia’s borders since the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics collapsed in the 1990s.

Other analysts however dismissed the “NATO aggression” narrative, pointing out that Eastern European countries, including those that previously belonged to the USSR like Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, opted to join NATO for security reasons.

Aside from Russia having more demands to cease its military operations, Gerson said Putin and Russia’s history would show it would not walk away from the invasion soon.

“Putin has staked a lot on winning this war. And you know he has a history both in relationship to Chechnya, especially Chechnya, the destruction of Groznaya, and also in Syria, where they bombed certain areas to total smithereens. So I think, at this juncture, he’s just gonna continue hard,” he said.

In 1999, Putin ordered the destruction of Grozny, previously called Groznaya, the capital city of Chechnya, to regain control of the separatist republic.

Putin is accused of war crimes in Syria due to intense bombings, using cluster munitions and incendiary weapons, which indiscriminately kill even civilians.

For Gerson, the decisive element for Putin to put an end to the war is the number of losses on his side.

“One of the questions will be, how many Russian casualties can he take?” he said.

Ukraine has said 11,000 Russian troops have died in Ukraine but the US places the figure at somewhere between 2,000 to 4,000.

During the forum, Gerson said the Russian invasion should be condemned and he called for immediate ceasefire and diplomacy.

He noted the devastation of Russia's economy with undifferentiated sanctions imposed by Western countries.

On the growing calls from Ukrainians for Western countries to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, Gerson said this is “extremely dangerous” as it will inevitably lead to World War 3.

The US and other allied countries in NATO have rejected the idea as it would mean shooting directly at Russian planes.

Russia has warned of dire consequences for countries who will interfere with its military operations, hinting at a possible resort to nuclear weapons when Putin placed Russian nuclear forces on high alert in late February.

But for Ukrainians, establishing a no-fly zone would mean thousands more lives saved as Ukrainian cities suffer shelling by Russian troops.

Estimates of Ukrainian casualties since the invasion began on Feb. 24 has ranged from more than 3,000 from the United Nations, to 14,000 from the Ukrainian government. These figures exclude number of Russian troops killed.

Vice presidential candidate Walden Bello, who was a reactor in the forum, shared the same view that the Russian invasion must be condemned, as he supports the United Nations General Assembly resolution calling for an end to the fighting through negotiated peace.

However, he also warned against getting drawn into the conflict because of the US agenda involved.

He claimed that Ukraine’s inclusion in NATO is one of the US’ goals and accused the US of interfering in Ukrainian politics by installing a pro-Western government in Ukraine.

The 2014 Euromaidan protests in Ukraine’s Independence Square toppled pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych after he refused to sign a political association and free trade agreement with the European Union, instead opting for closer ties with Russia and the Eurasian Economic Union.

“When one looks at the threat to Russia, that is it is a threat whereby US nuclear weapons would be stationed right at the borders of a NATO country, Ukraine, posing a super-existential threat, then, one can understand why Putin has acted this way, in some sense, many ways recklessly, unjustifiably, but at least we can understand what went into it,” he said.

Bello said Russia would most likely be interested in establishing a neutral zone, which would work to allay Russia’s security concerns while responding to concerns about Ukraine’s independence.

He dismissed concerns, meanwhile, that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will embolden China to invade Taiwan.

Bello, a university professor, pointed out that the US is not bound by any treaty to support Ukraine in the event of a conflict with a third party, unlike Taiwan which has a treaty with the US.

"China would be out of its mind to carry out any sort of invasion of Taiwan,” he said.

He added that while there may be some problems with some of China's economic policies like the Belt and Road initiative, it is on a roll diplomatically because of its economic strength, which Bello said, it would not want to endanger by doing “anything rash” in the Taiwan Strait.

“We must look at the complexities of the situation. We must condemn the Russian invasion. But we also must understand that this was provoked to a great degree by the United States and NATO, and that the danger in the Asia-Pacific is not China taking over Taiwan but the US heightening tensions in this area,” said Bello.

"The most warlike country on earth over the last 246 years since its independence from the British has been the United States. It has been almost constantly at war,” he added, proceeding to enumerate the wars the US entered into, including its recent withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Bello said the Philippines is very much involved in heightening tensions in the Asia Pacific because of Philippine bases used by US troops and the country’s alliance with the US, despite President Duterte's anti-US rhetoric.

On Twitter, a political science professor disagreed with Gerson’s and Bello’s views blaming NATO’s “expansionist” policy for the war in Ukraine.

University of the Philippines Prof. Aries Arugay dismissed this assertion as “untrue.”

“NATO ‘expansion’ is often upon the request of the former Soviet satellites,” he said, posting a link to an Axios interview with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

In a separate tweet, Arugay said, “Ideology often gets in the way of empirical evidence,” before posting a link to a series of tweets debunking the NATO expansionist narrative.

“NATO is a voluntary association, and an association with Russia would also have (initially) been largely voluntarily. But Eastern European countries *demanded* to join NATO. While NATO countries were initially not warm about this prospect,” wrote Lionel Page, a University of Queensland Australia professor based in Brisbane.

He pointed out NATO countries, in 2008, rejected Ukraine’s and Georgia’s membership.

“It is mind-boggling how many commentators in the West have blamed NATO’s aggressiveness. When, instead, NATO has repeatedly opted not to fight to stop Russian military interventions in Georgia, Syria, and Ukraine,” he added.

In an earlier interview with ANC Rundown, international security analyst Anders Corr pushed back against NATO’s supposed aggression.

“It’s totally false. I mean NATO is in defense of democracy. Democracy is self-rule so it’s never offensive, it’s always defensive,” he said.

“I think NATO has proved that it’s not an aggressive alliance. If it were aggressive, it would have, at the very least, put troops in the Ukraine already in order to protect that territory, something I felt we should’ve done,” he added.

Russia is now on its 14th day of invasion in Ukraine, claiming control over some Ukrainian cities and power plants and inflicting heavy damage on infrastructures.