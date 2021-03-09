Vegetarian kindergarten in China ordered to provide meat lunches after menu accused of malnutrition

A kindergarten in southwestern China has been ordered to give up its vegetarian diet for children after it aroused national controversy that it could lead to nutritional deficiency.

The kindergarten, named Deyin School in Chengdu city, has broken national and local regulations on meals for preschool children by deliberately avoiding animal-based foods, said the local education bureau over the weekend.

The school provided milk and eggs but no other animal-derived foods such as meat and fish which is against the government’s nutrition guidelines for schools, the bureau said in a statement on Weibo.

It has been ordered to improve its eating plan and to make it more balanced, according to the statement.

The intervention by the bureau came after the kindergarten, where 49 children are enrolled, received fierce criticism for promoting a vegetarian diet for students and linking it to Confucianism.

The post that generated the controversy on WeChat entitled “Great. There’s Such a Complete Vegetarian Kindergarten in Chengdu”, went viral last week.

The post appeared on an account promoting vegetarianism, but was later deleted.

Many critics expressed concerns about whether the children would obtain essential nutrients, while some pointed out that Confucius had never encouraged people to avoid meat.

“To feed children plant-based foods only is maltreating,” one person said on Weibo.

Deyin School has declined requests for comment from the Post.

Despite the worldwide growth in popularity of vegetarian and vegan diets, many in China remain skeptical that they can provide a healthy and balanced diet.

Zhou Wenwen, an associate professor in food science from Zhejiang University, said studies around the world have proved that depending solely on food derived from plants can lead to malnutrition.

“The human body needs to get the necessary amino acids and protein from animal-based foods,” she said.

“For children, they are in particularly higher need of such nutrients as they have faster cell metabolism.”

“It’s ok if a kindergarten offers vegetarian meals as part of a balanced diet for the kids after discussing with the parents, as most kids eat at home for at least dinner, where they may have already absorbed enough animal-based foods.

“But it will certainly cause nutritional deficiency if a child takes a complete vegetarian diet,” she said.

Educational organizations featuring ancient Chinese classics teaching and vegetarian diets have gained growing popularity in China in recent years amid worries over the loss of traditional culture and a rising rate of childhood obesity.

A female staff worker surnamed Zhang from one called Cheng Jing Ren in Beijing said it offers vegetarian meals for its students, including children and adults, because it’s a growing trend.

The organisation only provides foods derived from plants, without milk or eggs, she said, because they’re “safer and equally nutrient”.

“If you research you’ll see a big group of vegetarians. The food from animal slaughter, the milk and eggs we consume today often contain ingredients we don’t know. It’s safer to eat just foods from plants,” she said, referring to the many food safety scandals that hit Chinese newspapers in the past decades, such as the melamine-tainted infant milk powder scandal that rocked China in 2008.

“Besides, you can still gain a lot of nutrients from beans and nuts,” she added.

RELATED VIDEO: