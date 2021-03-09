Home  >  Overseas

Indonesia approves AstraZeneca vaccine for emergency use

Reuters

Posted at Mar 09 2021 12:35 PM

A health worker holds up a vial of Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine, at the Ayeyarwady Covid Center in Yangon on January 27, 2021. Sai Aung Main, AFP

JAKARTA - Indonesia has approved AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, Penny K. Lukito, the chief of the country's food and drug agency, told a news conference on Tuesday.

More than one million doses of the vaccine arrived late on Monday via the COVAX global vaccine-alliance scheme. 

About 38 million doses of a vaccine produced by China's Sinovac Biotech have arrived in the Southeast Asian country so far, some of which have been used in a mass inoculation drive starting in January.
 
More details to follow. 

