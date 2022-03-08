I made a .gif with @DaveSchmerler showing the changes at North Korea's Punggye-ri nuclear test site. We've caught the construction very early, which means it's too early to tell what they're up to or how long it would take to get the test site back to a state of readiness. pic.twitter.com/Th75GP1NyM — Dr. Jeffrey Lewis (@ArmsControlWonk) March 7, 2022

WASHINGTON—Construction is occurring at North Korea's only known nuclear test site for the first time since the announcement of its closure in 2018, Jeffrey Lewis, a US nuclear expert, said Monday based on commercial satellite photos.

"It is too early to tell what North Korea intends by this construction, but it is a strong possibility that North Korea will repair the test site," the professor at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey, told Kyodo News, referring to the Punggye-ri site.

North Korea hinted in January this year it could resume nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests, both of which were last conducted in 2017, prior to its diplomatic overtures to the United States and South Korea.

In April 2018, North Korea said it had decided to shut down the Punggye-ri site and suspend nuclear and ICBM tests. In the following month, the secretive country asserted it had "completely" dismantled the site in the presence of foreign journalists, apparently to signal its commitment to denuclearization.

But subsequent direct talks between Washington and Pyongyang on North Korea's denuclearization failed to make headway before Donald Trump's departure from the White House in January last year.

Lewis said his team had been monitoring Punggye-ri closely for signs that Pyongyang was beginning to repair the site since the January 2022 announcement that touched on the possibility of "restarting" all temporarily suspended activities.

The commercial satellite images, which were taken Friday, showed "very early signs of activity at the new site, including construction of a new building, repair of another building, and what is possibly some lumber and sawdust," the professor said in an analysis posted online.

"North Korea uses a substantial amount of wood at the site both for buildings and shoring up tunnels. These changes have occurred only in the past few days," he said.

"The construction and repair work indicate that North Korea has made some decision about the status of the test site," Lewis said, adding, "One possibility is that North Korea plans to bring the test site back to a state of readiness to resume nuclear explosive testing."

RELATED VIDEO