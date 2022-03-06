A still from a video posted on Facebook. South China Morning Post

A woman has been fined HK$5,000 (US$640) after she was caught on camera smearing her saliva on the door of an MTR train in Hong Kong.

A police spokesman said the force was investigating the incident that occurred on Friday morning at Kowloon Tong station. Some passengers had also allegedly assaulted the woman and fled the scene.

In one video circulating online, the woman is seen in a black jacket, with her mask pulled below her chin and standing next to the train door, spitting and wiping her saliva on it.

Other passengers were heard lashing out at her for her conduct and the obstruction caused, while MTR staff tried to mediate.

Another clip showed heated exchanges between the woman and other passengers, as she made rude hand gestures at people and questioned a staff member trying to ask her to leave if he intended to sexually assault her.

Police eventually arrived and fined the woman. The incident caused a five- to 10-minute delay on the Hung Hom-bound East Rail line, and the train returned to the depot for cleaning and disinfection.

An MTR spokesman said the company strongly condemned all acts threatening public health, adding that preventing train doors from closing might hinder services and inconvenience others.

Police said they received a report of a dispute involving the woman not wearing her mask properly and obstructing a Hung Hom-bound train from leaving at about 7am. Some irate passengers attacked the woman and fled, according to the force.

Police stated the woman was issued a fine under the Prevention and Control of Disease Regulation, while the alleged attack on the woman was classified as "common assault".

The regulation states that any person who does not wear a mask on public transport will be fined HK$5,000. Those who do not pay the fine will have their penalty increased to a maximum of HK$10,000.

