U.S. unveils additional $400 mil. in military aid to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden (R) welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) to the South Lawn of the White House Washington, DC, USA, 21 December 2022. In his first trip out of Ukraine since the Russian invasion began, Zelensky is visiting DC to meet with President Biden and address a joint session of Congress. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

WASHINGTON - The United States said Friday it will provide additional military aid worth $400 million to Ukraine to help it defend its territorial integrity.

The new package, the 33rd drawdown of U.S. arms and equipment for Ukraine since August 2021, includes more ammunition for multiple-launch High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, and armored vehicles that can launch bridges, according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who authorized the provision.

It is the first time that the United States has decided to supply Ukraine with vehicles designed to help tanks and other combat vehicles cross rivers and other water obstacles, according to the Defense Department.

A U.S. official suggested that eight units of the Armored Vehicle Launched Bridge will be delivered to Ukraine. Since the beginning of Russia's invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the United States has committed about $32.2 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, according to the Pentagon.

"Russia alone could end its war today," Blinken said in a statement. "Until Russia does so, for as long as it takes, we will stand united with Ukraine and strengthen its military on the battlefield so that Ukraine will be in the strongest possible position at the negotiating table."

The administration of President Joe Biden announced the additional support just a week after the one-year mark since Russia launched its invasion.

As the Ukrainian military is preparing for a spring offensive, Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv ahead of the anniversary and reaffirmed Washington's commitment to backing the war-torn country.

==Kyodo

