People stay inside the Dorohozhychi subway station turned into a bomb shelter, in Kiev (Kyiv), Ukraine, 02 March 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law and triggering a series of severe economic sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY



The next wave of refugees to flee Ukraine are likely to be even more vulnerable to illness and economic hardship than the 1 million people who have already left to escape the Russian invasion, a senior World Health Organization official told Reuters on Thursday.

Speaking from a warehouse in Warsaw, Poland, where the WHO is coordinating the delivery of 36 tons of medical aid to Ukraine, Europe director Hans Kluge said the situation was already a "humanitarian catastrophe" that was set to worsen as Russian troops surround and bombard major Ukrainian cities.

Kluge's comments come as officials from Russia and Ukraine said they have agreed to establish humanitarian corridors for the delivery of aid and potentially to introduce a ceasefire in some areas to help fleeing civilians.

The United Nations said that 1 million people have now fled their homes in Ukraine, heading to Poland and other neighbors to the west.

"If the military conflict escalates, that means we are going to see more and more very vulnerable people coming with only the clothes on their body," Kluge said.

Many refugees in the first wave include people who had the financial means and family connections to escape and meet relatives or friends in Poland or elsewhere, he said.

Cars drive towards the exit of the city after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 24, 2022. Valentyn Ogirenko, Reuters

But as fighting intensifies, Ukrainians with fewer resources and in poorer health "who are going to need a lot more support" will be forced to make the dangerous trip to the border, Kluge said. Those who remain behind risk a lack of medical supplies and emergency care, he said.

The WHO aid, delivered to Poland on Thursday, will move to the Ukrainian city of Lviv first and then into conflict areas from Friday. It includes trauma kits for 1,000 people as well as other medical care for up to 150,000 people, including cancer medications and insulin for diabetes patients.

DISCRIMINATION

UN leaders have pleaded for everyone fleeing to be treated equally, voicing alarm at reports of African and Asian nationals facing discrimination at the border.

"In just seven days we have witnessed the exodus of one million refugees from Ukraine to neighboring countries," UN refugee chief Filippo Grandi tweeted.

"Unless there is an immediate end to the conflict, millions more are likely to be forced to flee Ukraine," he warned.

According to data from Grandi's UNHCR agency, 1,045,459 people have now fled Ukraine since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the full-scale invasion on February 24.

Grandi said that in almost 40 years working in refugee emergencies, "rarely have I seen an exodus as rapid as this one".

More than half of those who have fled Ukraine -- nearly 548,000 people -- have crossed west into Poland, UNHCR said.

UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said the million refugees had often spent days travelling by bicycle or on foot in freezing conditions.

But she raised concerns for fleeing non-Ukrainians who, after heading for the borders, faced discrimination.

"I commend the welcome that Ukrainians leaving the country have received. This welcome must be extended to all those fleeing conflict, regardless of their citizenship, ethnicity, migration or other status," she told the UN Human Rights Council.

"There have been disturbing indications of discrimination against African and Asian nationals while fleeing."

The International Organization for Migration's leader Antonio Vitorino also voiced strong concerns, saying fleeing foreign workers and students were facing "heightened risk and suffering".

"I am alarmed about verified, credible reports of discrimination, violence and xenophobia against third-country nationals attempting to flee the conflict in Ukraine," the IOM chief said in a statement.

"Discrimination on the basis of race, ethnicity, nationality or migration status is unacceptable. I deplore any such acts and call on states to investigate this issue and address it immediately." With Agence France-Presse