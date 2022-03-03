Philippine Ambassador to the Netherlands J. Eduardo Malaya (center) gets a visit from the producers of the reality TV show “Million Dollar Island”, which was filmed in northern Palawan from September to December 2021. Courtesy of the Philippine embassy in The Hague

THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS—“Million Dollar Island,” a Dutch reality show filmed on location in northern Palawan, will air on television channel SBS6 starting March 6, Sunday, at 9:30 pm.

This follows in the tradition of another Dutch reality show, “Expeditie Robinson“ that was filmed for several years before the pandemic in the Caramoan Islands.

“Million Dollar Island” features 100 Dutch men and women in a 2-month survival reality show filmed in the pristine waters and shores of northern Palawan. The ultimate survivor gets a million-euro prize money.

“This highly rated program is another opportunity for our Dutch friends to discover the Philippines. We welcome them to our country. Enjoying the sun and beach in our tropical paradise is one grand way to cast out the pandemic blues,” Ambassador J. Eduardo Malaya said during the visit of the show’s production team.

Producer Geraldine Lamberta Smink and production leader Gerard Bernard Oostveen called Malaya before the start of filming in Palawan in September 2021 and ran until December.

Showrunners Talpa Concepts and Monday Media told local media the show “is one of the biggest social experiments ever” and not just surviving in the Philippine wilderness with minimal resources.

Talpa Concepts is part of Talpa Network, the media company founded by John de Mol, the brains behind successful franchises such as “Big Brother”, “The Voice”, “Deal or No Deal” and many more.

According to the show’s release, the social experiment starts with each of the 100 total strangers on the island getting a wristband worth 10,000 euros.

“Playing games allows the islanders to win and lose wristbands. Friendships and winning are important parts of the game but also strategy. With the departure of islanders who give up or by winning games, some participants will get richer. Whoever loses becomes worthless and eventually has to go home. Until there are only a few islanders left,” the promotional statement read.

In a video ad, participants describe the island in northern Palawan as paradise.

“Million Dollar Island” will be shown on the SBS6 Channel every Sunday evening and will be available on Prime Video, an hour after its broadcast on TV.

With the easing of travel restrictions starting February 10, fully vaccinated Dutch tourists can now enter the country visa-free for a stay up to 30 days, following entry protocols.

According to the Philippine embassy in The Hague, tourist arrivals from The Netherlands have grown by an average of 10% per year from 2015 to 2019, with 41,313 visiting in 2019 before the pandemic. Thirty percent of Dutch travelers are repeat visitors. Things most liked by Dutch tourists about the Philippines include beautiful sceneries and nice beaches and the warm hospitality and kindness of Filipinos. Top destinations are Manila, Bohol, Cebu, Vigan, Banaue and Palawan, among others.