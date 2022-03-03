Filipino visual artists showcase work in Paris exhibit

Jan Levent (from left), Margo Le Lain, Grace Bagtas-dela Cruz and Marites van Vianen draw inspiration from their personal experience and their life in Paris, the result of which can be viewed at Art Capital exhibit. Handout

FIVE Filipino artists — Marites Van Vianen, Margo Calderero-Le Lain, Grace Bagtas-dela Cruz, Marie Expert and Jan Levent — presented works devoted to their practices in the sought-after Art Capital exhibit in Paris.

With a participation of more than 2,000 emerging and established artists from different parts of the world, the Filipino artists brought their work together in the Independent Saloon under the glass roof of the Grand Palais Ephémère, a temporary exhibition hall in the Champ du Mars park facing the Eiffel Tower.

From a formidable painting of a female figure in monochrome and spectacular mirror photography of landmarks to vividly pink, rich and saturated painting of female figures, the installation drew curiosity that got art enthusiasts to analyze, critique and marvel at the artworks while taking photographs.

Installed in close collaboration with other independent artists from all walks of life, the Filipino artists jumped in on this unique opportunity for them to reveal their works, to discover amateur and confirmed talents, and to put Filipino art in great visibility in the French capital.

Jean Luc Boun, organizer of the Independent artist booth, feels comfortable inviting the Filipino artists in art exhibitions, such as the Art Capital. “The Philippine art is very diverse, they have a lot and everything is excellent. Each artist has his own style,” Buon says.

Bagtas-dela Cruz, a self-taught artist whose passion is drawing and mixed-media artworks has traversed into yet another medium, oil painting on canvas.

“It was hard to do at first but I took it as a challenge in order to level up, learn more and bring out the best in me,” Dela Cruz said. “Obsession”, a monochromatic painting of a female body, evokes in all its presence a space of eroticism or pain, a place of freedom or control, and reappears with the power of acceptance that beauty fades and does not stay forever.

Marie Expert says she “address feminism by painting the existential beauty of the female figure”. Handout

Reflection photography took Levent’s photography skills to capturing unique and beautiful landmark images. He uses puddles and raindrops as reflective surfaces to redirect light toward his subject.

“Some time in 2017, I was just new here in Paris, I stayed around the Eiffel Tower trying to capture different angles when suddenly it rained. I was stuck sitting on a bench under the tower when I noticed the reflection of the tower in the puddles. From then on, I have concentrated on capturing reflections,” said Levent, whose piece, a triptych on the famous landmarks in France and the Philippines, drew attention of photography buffs.

A multimedia artist who has regularly exhibited at art fairs and galleries in Paris, Van Vianen takes pride in being a Filipino artist.

“I was from a third-world country, where oftentimes art is not greatly appreciated nor can an artist make a living out of it. There are so many great artists in the Philippines but are unable to promote their works. So being here in France, where great Monarchs are born, where Art is not only supported but highly encouraged, I had a chance to bloom as an artist. I am happy to find a home where people value every form of art, where I can be myself and live my passion,” said Van Vianen, whose work, “River of Diamonds”, is inspired by her daughter who recently gave birth to Rivière, the artist's first grandson. The work is named such in the strongest sense that it can signify is a painting of a mother and son.

Feminism and women empowerment ruled in the paintings of three of the Filipino artist who have chosen to confront their works with a vast field of inspiration — female psychology, strength, beauty and the source of life.

Marie Expert explores 2-dimensional work, drawing inspiration from classical painting — the Renaissance and landscape. “Most of my artworks are women themed. I address feminism by painting the existential beauty of the female figure; beauty and power are reflected in the character of the women I paint. Perhaps because of my strong personality,” said Expert, who was mentored by a Russian painter and a professor at the Imperial Academy of Arts in 1999. She since then has become a dedicated artist who has had solo and group exhibitions.

An interdisciplinary artist who paints, sculpts, draws and who does jewelry design and culinary arts, Calderero-Le Lain’s practices intertwine different proportions as shown in her oeuvre “The Fall With Monet”.

Le Lain let her brush in expressive and emotive strokes with passion for colours, reminiscent of that of Claude Monet. She mixes poetic texts in her painting. Her recent visit to Giverny inspired her artwork. “Last October 31, 2021, we visited Giverny,- home of Claude Monet. We visited the museum, his house, his garden . . . His world. I was shocked and sad to find his tomb dirty, his headstone broken and not clean. The whole cemetery was full of flowers but not his . . . Why? I find it appalling not to take care of his remains as much as they took care of his house, his garden and his artworks . . . Is it because the tomb does not bring any money?”

Le Lain also advocates helping fellow emerging artists through a platform called ACCES (Art and Cross-Cultural exchange Society) and at the same time helping the needy in the Philippines through art events, fundraising activities and community outreach.

Residing in the art capital of the world, these Filipino artists live out their creative dreams and are willing to go the extra mile and eventually make a name in the art world. The artists are set to exhibit again at the Art Shopping fair in the Louvre Museum in April.