56 killed in Pakistan mosque blast

A Pakistani Shi'ite Muslim inspect the aftermath of a bomb blast at a Shi'ite Muslim's mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan on March 4, 2022. Arshad Arbab, EPA-EFE

At least 56 people were killed and nearly 200 others injured on Friday when a bomb exploded during prayers at a Shiite Muslim mosque in Pakistan's northwestern city of Peshawar, a hospital official said.

Abbas Akbar, an eyewitness, said by phone from Peshawar that a man dressed in black forced his way into the mosque and blew himself up in the first row of worshippers. The place was packed at the time.

The mosque is located in the congested neighborhood of ancient Qissa Khwani Bazaar in the heart of the city.

Rescue efforts were impeded by narrow lanes around the mosque. Many of the injured were moved to the nearby Lady Reading Hospital on motorbikes.

Hospital spokesman Mohammad Asim said 54 bodies were received, and two people died while being treated for their injuries. Asim said 194 wounded were brought to the hospital.

Shiites make up nearly 20 percent of Pakistan's Muslim population and have often been targeted by Sunni extremists.

Prime Minister Imran Khan put out a statement condemning the attack.