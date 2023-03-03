MANILA — Southeast Asian leaders have to "engage more effectively" to bring stability to coup-hit Myanmar, as diplomatic efforts to bring peace flounder and alleged atrocities continue, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said.

Heavily persecuted in Buddhist-majority Myanmar, thousands of the mostly Muslim ethnic Rohingya have risked their lives on perilous boat journeys in an attempt to reach Malaysia or Indonesia after fleeing a brutal military crackdown in 2017.

Anwar said Malaysia was hosting around 200,000 refugees from Myanmar, where a coup in 2021 brought the current junta to power.

"People are still being killed. Hundreds of thousands are leaving or force to leave their villages and house are being burned... We cannot see that this is purely an internal issue," Anwar told ANC's "Headstart."

"I have appealed to the friends ASEAN to say, ‘Look we have to be tougher' ...I think of my partners have to engage more effectively and probably more assertive. If necessary, engage with forces of these countries," he continued.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) "has to prove that it is relevant and able to ease some of the problems," Anwar said.

The bloc has led so-far fruitless diplomatic efforts to resolve the turmoil in Myanmar, where armed "People's Defense Forces" have staged anti-coup attacks since the country was plunged into chaos following a military takeover 2 years ago.

There has been little progress on a "5-point consensus" agreed with the junta in April 2021, which calls for an immediate end to violence and dialogue between the military and the anti-coup movement.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse