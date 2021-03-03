DFA tells Filipinos in Myanmar to avoid places of protests as violence escalates

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday told Filipinos in Myanmar to exercise caution as violence escalates in the country.

In a statement, DFA expressed concern at the recent developments in Myanmar as it told Filipinos to avoid places of protest and monitor developments in the country.

"The Philippine government is deeply concerned with the recent escalation of violence in Myanmar and calls on security forces to exercise restraint and refrain from using excessive force against unarmed demonstrators," it said.

"Filipinos in Myanmar are once more advised to avoid places of protest, monitor developments through reputable sources, and check with the Philippine Embassy in Yangon for further advisories," the DFA added.

DFA also reiterated its call for the release of detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi and a complete return to the "previous state of affairs".

"The Philippine government reiterates its call for a complete restoration of the status quo ante and allow State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi to play her unifying role," it said.

The DFA last month raised the alert to Level 2 for Filipinos in Myanmar in light of "the developing critical situation" there following a military coup in early February.

Myanmar security forces shot and killed nine people during protests against the military coup on Wednesday, witnesses and media reported, a day after a regional diplomatic push to end the month-long crisis made little headway.

Two people were killed during clashes at a protest in the country's second-biggest city Mandalay, a witness and media reports said, and one person was killed when police opened fire in the main city of Yangon, a witness there said.

- with a report from Reuters

