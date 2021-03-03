Chinese military micro drone unveiled at Abu Dhabi weapons show

A Chinese company has unveiled a new military micro drone that could rival the Black Hornet Nano used by the United States.

The tiny surveillance drone – named Fengniao, or Hummingbird – is just 17cm long and weighs 35 grams.

Its developer, privately owned Huaqing Innovation based in Shenzhen, said it could transmit high-definition images or real-time footage over a distance of more than 2km.

The unmanned aerial vehicle was on show at the Abu Dhabi International Defence Exhibition and Conference last week.

The Fengniao is heftier than the 10cm-long, 18-gram Black Hornet Nano – made by Norway’s Prox Dynamics and used by the US military since 2012 – and can transmit images 400 metres further, though the drones have a similar operation time of about 25 minutes. But the Fengniao’s battery can be replaced after a flight, unlike the Black Hornet which has to be recharged.

They also have similar camera combinations that allow for panoramic images to be taken at a relatively high altitude, and a thermal camera for night vision can be attached to both the Fengniao and the latest Black Hornet.

Other features of the Fengniao include laser sensors on four sides to help it detect and avoid obstacles. It also supports networking data links, meaning it can be used as part of a swarm of up to 16 drones on a mission. Those data links also mean the latest tactical command systems can be used to control the drone from the ground via a smartphone app – and that could give it an edge over the Black Hornet, which has been in service for nearly a decade.

The developer said the micro drone could be used in areas such as public security surveillance and patrols, and for inspecting dangerous places such as chemical warehouses and pipelines.

It is not clear whether the People’s Liberation Army has an order in for the Fengniao, but the PLA uses a range of UAVs for purposes including reconnaissance, surveillance and artillery support.

China is a major exporter of military drones, and Huaqing Innovation said the Fengniao had drawn interest from Middle Eastern nations during the Abu Dhabi show. The Middle East is a key market for Chinese-made military UAVs – its large surveillance and strike drones like the Caihong and Wing Loong series are widely used in the region.

As well as the US, the Black Hornet is also used by the militaries of France, Britain, Germany, Australia, Turkey, Norway, the Netherlands and India.

