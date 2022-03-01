The United Nations General Assembly has expressed hope the negotiations between officials of Ukraine and Russia can put an end to the ongoing conflict between the two countries.

The UN Member States met Monday for an emergency special session of the General Assembly to discuss the crisis. The first direct talks between Ukraine and Russia was also held on the same day in Belarus.

"As we convene here in the General Assembly, negotiators from both sides are holding talks in Belarus," Assembly President Abdulla Shahid said.

"This offers a ray of hope. We pray that these talks will calm down tempers and pave way to peace," he added.

Shahid added that Russia's military offensive against Ukraine is a violation of the sovereignty of Ukraine, and is inconsistent with the UN Charter.

"The ongoing military offensive is inconsistent with this. It is an affront to the founders of this Organization and everything it stands for," he said.

"The violence must stop. Humanitarian law and international humanitarian law must be respected. And diplomacy and dialogue must prevail," Shahid added.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres likewise said the fighting in Ukraine must stop, as it may also trigger a regional crisis.

"Enough is enough. Soldiers need to move back to their barracks. Leaders need to move to peace. Civilians must be protected. International humanitarian and human rights law must be upheld," he said.

"Yesterday, Russian nuclear forces were put on high alert. This is a chilling development. The mere idea of a nuclear conflict is simply inconceivable. Nothing can justify the use of nuclear weapons," Guterres added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday ordered his defense chief to put nuclear "deterrence forces" on alert, four days after it started its invasion of Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy earlier urged the West to consider a no-fly zone for Russian aircraft over Ukraine on Monday after Moscow bombarded the country's second largest city, drawing new sanctions by the United States and its allies.

Russia faces increasing international isolation over its invasion of Ukraine, and hours of negotiations between the two sides on Monday failed to reach a breakthrough to halt the fighting.

Ukrainian officials said Russian attacks in Kharkiv, a city of 1.4 million people, had killed civilians, including children. In a video address, Zelenskiy said it was time to block Russian missiles, planes and helicopters from Ukraine's airspace.

RELATED VIDEO