People lie in hospital beds with temperatures falling at nighttime outside the Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong on Wednesday, as hospitals become overwhelmed with the city facing its worst COVID-19 coronavirus wave to date. AFP

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday recommended unvaccinated travelers avoid travel to Hong Kong over rising COVID-19 cases.

The CDC raised its COVID-19 level for Hong Kong from Level 1: Low to Level 3: High, one level below its highest warning level. Hong Kong is facing a record number of COVID-19 fatalities and battling to control a surge in cases.

The global financial hub reported a daily record high of 34,466 new coronavirus infections and 87 deaths on Monday, health authorities said.