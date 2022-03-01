Home  >  Overseas

Australian Prime Minister tests positive for COVID-19

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 01 2022 09:24 PM

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing flu-like symptoms, he said Tuesday.

Morrison, 53, said on Twitter that a PCR test he took Tuesday night came back positive, after similar tests he took daily since Sunday returned negative results.

"I took a further test this evening after developing a fever late today... I am continuing to follow health guidelines and am isolating at home in Sydney," he said.

His family tested negative but will isolate for seven days at home, he added.

Morrison said he will continue to discharge his responsibilities while in isolation.

Aside from addressing the flood situation in parts of the country and other domestic concerns, he said he will also focus on "our urgent response to the tragedy unfolding in Ukraine and Russia's senseless aggression."

